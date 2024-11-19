PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.</p>.Indira Gandhi protected environment, which is under 'systematic assault' now: Jairam Ramesh.<p>She was the only child of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.</p>.<p>"Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi said in a <a href="https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1858694211475734889">post</a> on X. </p>