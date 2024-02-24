PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary, saying the guru's message based on equality and harmony will inspire every generation.
Modi had on Friday attended a function in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.
Sant Ravidas' message based on equality and harmony will inspire every generation, the prime minister said in a post on X in Hindi.
Ravidas is a revered guru, especially among Dalits, and his teachings about oneness of God and against any form of discrimination have over time found a large audience.
