Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi proposes three initiatives at G20, including one to counter drug-terror nexus

The prime minister said to overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 11:30 IST
India NewsPM ModiG20Drugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us