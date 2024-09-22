PM Modi put forward India's views, commitments to global peace & security in Quad, bilateral meetings

Prime Minister thanked President Biden profusely for hosting the summit for his leadership of the Quad in recent times and for his commitment to strengthen the Quad as a force for global good.

“In fact, the Prime Minister today referred to the Quad in a very, very evocative way. He called it in a very, very evocative way. He called it quick unified assistance delivery (QUAD). The other members of the Quad said that they finally understood what Quad signified and stood for,” Misri said.

Modi also mentioned that at a time when the world is ridden with tensions and conflicts, the coming together of these four Quad partners with shared democratic values is important for humanity. He said the Quad was here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement the efforts of the Indo-Pacific countries, Misri said.

“The leaders took stock of the progress that has been achieved by the Quad over the last year and set forth an ambitious agenda for the next year,” he said adding that India will be hosting the Quad Summit in 2025.