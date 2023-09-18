PM bids adieu to old Parliament building with paeans to Nehru, dig at Manmohan

In his 52-minute speech, the prime minister recalled the bravery of Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt who hurled bombs in the same Parliament to wake up the British empire from its slumber.

"The echo of that bomb still gives sleepless nights to those who wish well for this country," he said.

Singh and Dutt had hurled bombs in the Delhi Central legislative assembly (the present Parliament House).

Modi said it was in this Parliament that Pandit Nehru delivered his "tryst with destiny" speech "at the stroke of midnight hour" and his words continue to inspire everyone.

"In the same House, Atalji's words about 'sarkarein aayegi, jayegi; partiyan banegi, bigdegi; lekin yeh desh rehna chahiye' (governments may come and go; parties may be formed or disbanded; but this nation has to live on) continue to echo even today," Modi said.

The prime minister said the biggest achievement of these 75 years was that the common person's trust in Parliament continues to grow.

"We may as well move to the new building, but this old building will always inspire generations to come," he said.

Modi said it is also an occasion to hail everyone who have led this House and shared their vision for India, ranging from Pandit Nehru to Vajpayee.

They have given new direction to the nation under their leadership and today is an occasion to highlight their achievements, the prime minister said

He also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chandrashekhar and Lal Krishna Advani for enriching the House.