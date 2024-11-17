Home
PM Modi receives Nigeria's second-highest national award

The prime minister thanked the government and the people of Nigeria for the honour. Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who was awarded GCON in 1969.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 13:29 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 13:29 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNigeria

