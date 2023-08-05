Home
india

PM Modi speaks with Nepalese counterpart Prachanda, reviews various aspects of Indo-Nepal cooperation

The telephone conversation between Modi and Prachanda continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 15:53 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday and reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal cooperation to strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The telephone conversation between Modi and Prachanda continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries.

"The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachanda's recent visit to India from 31 May to 3 June 2023, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office here said.

Nepal, a close and friendly neighbour, is a key partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it said.

(Published 05 August 2023, 15:53 IST)
India News

