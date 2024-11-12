Home
PM Modi to attend G20 summit in Brazil from November 18-19

The prime minister will visit Rio De Janeiro from November 18-19 to attend the G20 summit hosted by Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, the MEA said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 17:01 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 17:01 IST
