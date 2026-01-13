<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off 11 trains including newly designed Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting poll bound Assam and West Bengal during this weekend.</p><p>The Pm Modi will flag off nine Amrit Bharat Express Trains Connecting Assam and West Bengal to different parts of the country soon including Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Odisha and Bihar, said a statement from the railways.</p><p>The assembly polls for both Assam and West Bengal are expected to be held this year.</p><p>The new Amrit Bharat Express train routes are as follows:</p><p>Guwahati (Kamakhya) – Rohtak, Dibrugarh – Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), New Jalpaiguri – Nagercoil, New Jalpaiguri – Tiruchirappalli, Alipurduar – SMVT Bengaluru, Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel), Kolkata (Santragachi) – Tambaram, Kolkata (Howrah) – Anand Vihar Terminal, Kolkata (Sealdah) – Banaras.</p>.First Vande Bharat sleeper train to launch on January 17: Check features, fare and other details.<p>"The Amrit Bharat Express has emerged as a boon for everyday passengers. Conceived as a special offering of the Amrit Kaal, it delivers seamless, non-AC long-distance sleeper class travel at fares of around Rs 500 per thousand kilometres, with short and medium-distance journeys priced proportionally lower, connecting regions often separated by geography and opportunity. The fare structure is simple and transparent, with no dynamic pricing, making it accessible for the common man," the statement said.</p><p>Since its launch in December 2023, total 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains have been operational.</p><p>The PM will also flag off first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on January 17 which will connect from Guwahati to Howrah.</p>