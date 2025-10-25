<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a sacred flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25 in a ceremony to mark the completion of the construction of the temple complex. PM Modi has been formally invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to unfurl the flag. </p><p>The trust’s construction-committee chairman, Nripendra Mishra said that the temple building has reached a stage where the “Ram Parivar” which is the idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Hanuman, are already enshrined on the first floor.</p><p>“PM Modi used to say that he had not visited Ayodhya for 20 years, and the reason was that he had made up his mind that he would not step into Ayodhya until the construction of the Ram Mandir began,” Mishra said. </p><p>He added that while the construction of the temple will be completed, some ancillary works such as the construction of an auditorium and boundary wall will continue till 2026. </p>.Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi, calls him ‘head of NDA family’ ahead of Maharashtra polls.<p>The five-day rituals around the installation will begin on November 21 and culminate with the flag-hoisting on November 25. The saffron flag, measuring approximately 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width, is designed to be raised atop a 42-foot pole at the temple’s 161-foot spire, and will bear symbols such as the Sun, “Om”, and the Kovidar tree which are elements drawn from the Ramayana. </p><p>According to trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri, the flag-pole incorporates a 360-degree rotating mechanism to ensure stability and durability even in winds up to 60 kmph, emphasising the engineering rigor behind the ceremony. Mishra stated that the Prime Minister “has in principle accepted the date” and that preparations are underway. </p><p>The date has been deleted since it coincides with the auspicious Hindu observance of Vivah Panchami, which commemorates the divine marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. </p>