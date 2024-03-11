PM Modi to inaugurate command centre of western freight corridor on Tuesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the operations control centre of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on Tuesday and some portions of the infrastructure project taken up to decongest the railway network.

He will also inaugurate the 401-km new Khurja Junction-Sanehwal section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and the 224-km new Makarpura Junction-Gholvad section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

This crucial section of the EDFC will increase connectivity across major agricultural and industrial regions in north India, passing through 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, a statement from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) said.