PM Modi to present first ever National Creators Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday, his office said, noting that it has been envisioned as a launch pad for using creativity to drive positive change.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that the award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming.

"The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided," it said.