PM Modi to release 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties of crops

Among the field crops, seeds of various cereals, including millet, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre and other potential crops will be released, the statement said.

Among the horticultural crops, different varieties of fruits, vegetable crops, plantation crops, tuber crops, spices, flowers and medicinal crops will be released, it added.

Prime Minister Modi has always encouraged sustainable farming and adoption of climate resilient methodologies, the release said.

He has also emphasised on promoting biofortified varieties of crops by linking them with the several government programmes such as mid-day meal and Anganwadi, to make India free from malnutrition, it said.

"The prime minister has stressed that these steps will ensure good income for the farmers along with opening new avenues of entrepreneurship for them. This step of release of 109 high yielding varieties is yet another step in this direction," it added.