PM Modi turned Parliament into deep and dark chamber, says Derek O'Brien

"The prime minister did not answer a single question on the floor of the House...Not a single notice by a member of the opposition was accepted for discussion (Rule 267) in Rajya Sabha," he stated.

"An MP from the treasury was permitted to use communal slurs on the floor of the House..." he said in an apparent reference to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who was accused of using a communal slur in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to the security breach in Parliament, he said, "First-ever Security Breach Inside Lok Sabha... 146 MPs from the opposition were suspended for demanding a discussion about the breach".

In a major security breach on December 13, 2023, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Following the breach, 100 MPs were suspended in the Lok Sabha, and 46 MPs were suspended in Rajya Sabha for protesting and disrupting the proceedings as they demanded a discussion on the breach.

"About 300 questions by opposition MPs were deleted," he added.

As the MPs were suspended, about 264 questions raised by the suspended Opposition MPs were deleted from the list of queries in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the session.

According to a report of the PRS, since December 14, when the first batch of MPs were suspended, till the end of the Winter Session, 12 percent of the questions were cancelled in Lok Sabha and 13 percent in Rajya Sabha.

As part of the campaigning in the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday. Two seats of Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin will be voting in the seventh phase on June 1.