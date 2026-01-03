<p>New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ugc">UGC</a>) on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of a student at a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala following allegations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ragging">ragging</a>, according to officials.</p>.<p>The UGC has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident.</p>.<p>"UGC has taken serious cognisance of the tragic death of a student at Govt. Degree College, Dharamshala. The UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline registered a suo-motu complaint based on media reports alleging ragging leading to suicide, while the college authorities have stated that the case is a death and not a suicide," a senior UGC official said.</p>.<p>"A police inquiry is underway and UGC has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to examine the incident. UGC assures that culprits will not be spared and that stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount," the official added.</p>.Consider views to combat ragging, sexual harassment, caste bias: Supreme Court to UGC.<p>According to police, three students of the college have been booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt while a professor has been booked for sexually harassing the 19-year-old woman who died at Ludhiana hospital on December 26.</p>.<p>The case in the matter was registered on January 1, following a complaint by the student's father.</p>.<p>In his complaint, the student's father alleged that his daughter was beaten by three seniors -- Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika -- on September 18, 2025, while a college professor, Ashok Kumar, indulged in obscene acts with her.</p>.<p>Due to the beating and harassment, the student was hospitalised and she died during treatment, the complaint said.</p>.<p>The complainant also alleged that following these incidents, his daughter went into severe mental stress and fear, leading to a rapid deterioration in her health. </p>