<p>Mysuru: Several environmental organisations, led by 'Parisarakkaagi Naavu', environmentalists, seers of various mutts and citizens of Mysuru have come together for a campaign and a series of programmes, to demand the conservation of the natural beauty, spiritual sanctity, serenity and tranquility of the Chamundi Hill.</p><p>The activists are up in arms against the works taken up under the PRASAD scheme. As a first step, over 300 members have planned an 'awareness walk' from the foot of Chamundi Hill to Subbanna School, atop the Hill, on Sunday at 7.30 am. </p><p>"We are urging for strict implementation of the Forest department order which bans plastic and other activities like consumption of alcohol on the Hill, which is a reserve forest; prevention of entry of vehicles to the Hill, besides evacuation of encroachments. We are sending a representation in this regard to the Chief Minister," said Parashuramegowda of Parisakkaagi Naavu. </p><p>Founding working president of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat Bhamy V Shenoy said, "In order to save the Chamundi Hill for the future generations as a 'spiritual centre', the government should relocate the shops and houses to the foot of the hill and compensate those with proper documents". </p><p>Heritage expert N S Rangaraju said that Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority should have expert members, to prevent unscientific growth and undue pressure on the hill, which affect its geological condition; and to save tangible, intangible, cultural values and living heritage of the Hill. </p><p>Major Gen (Retd) Sudhir G Vombatkere said, "I am in favour of catering to genuine, pilgrimage-based tourism. We oppose commercial tourism-based 'development', including construction of unnecessary and undesirable structures. We urge to preserve the heritage value of the Hill and its natural (greenery) religious and cultural heritage. This movement is planned to save the Chamundi Hill, for preserving local ecosystems and ecology-environment, by preserving the natural reserve forest. These public priorities must be built into the new law, by passing necessary amendments to the Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024".</p>