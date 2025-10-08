<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to his British counterpart <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> and called his visit to India historic, as he arrived here with the largest ever trade delegation from the United Kingdom.</p>.UK PM Keir Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal.<p>In a post on X, Modi said, "Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">UK</a>. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future." </p><p>The British leader, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, university vice chancellors, landed in Mumbai this morning on a two-day visit. </p>