Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi welcomes Starmer on his 'historic' first visit to India

The British leader, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, university vice chancellors, landed in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 08:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 08:37 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUKKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us