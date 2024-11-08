Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Chhath

Chhath is a Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 05:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 05:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNarendra ModiBiharPrime Minister Narendra ModiHindu festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us