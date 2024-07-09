Modi in Russia Updates | PM to discuss India-Russia ties, defence with Putin today

Hello readers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Moscow to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi, in his two-day high-profile visit to Russia, will hold summit talks with Putin to review all aspects of bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further boost cooperation in sectors like trade, energy and defence. It is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, the first after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and the first in his third term as the prime minister. Track the latest updates here, only with DH!