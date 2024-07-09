Modi in Russia Updates | PM to discuss India-Russia ties, defence with Putin today
Hello readers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Moscow to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi, in his two-day high-profile visit to Russia, will hold summit talks with Putin to review all aspects of bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further boost cooperation in sectors like trade, energy and defence. It is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, the first after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and the first in his third term as the prime minister. Track the latest updates here, only with DH!
Highlights
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin hold an informal meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence
The talks will cover prospects for further development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as current international and regional issues: Report
Here are glimpses from day one of PM Modi's visit to Russia
Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people, says PM Modi after landing in Moscow
India seeks to “play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said hours before landing in Moscow on Monday for his first visit to Russia after the former Soviet Union nation launched its “special military operations” in Ukraine in February 2022.
Flags of India and Russia projected on Ostakino TV tower in Moscow as PM Modi begins high-profile visit
One of Moscow’s landmarks, the Ostankino TV tower, was lit up in the colours of the flags of India and Russia on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day high-profile visit to the Russian capital to hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Putin praises PM Modi during 'private engagement' at his official residence
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a "private engagement" during which he praised the visiting Indian leader for the work he has done for the country's progress.
