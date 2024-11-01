PM says Congress ‘badly exposed’; Kharge calls ‘Modi guarantees’ a cruel joke
The face-off between Modi and Kharge took place on 'X' in the midst of Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and bypolls in 15 states and a day after Kharge rapped Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for 'creating doubts' over guarantees and advised leaders not to announce poll promises without looking into state finances.
The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly…