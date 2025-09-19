<p>Popular singer from Assam Zubeen Garg was killed in a freak accident in Singapore during scuba diving.. </p><p>The 53-year-old singer, who rose to fame in Bollywood with the song, 'Ya Ali' in the movie <em>Gangster: A Love Story</em> was in Singapore to take part in the 4th edition of North East Festival organised by a private firm.</p><p> Zubeen, who is considered a legend in Assam and in Assamese film industry, reportedly fell unconscious following an accident during scuba diving, officials in Assam said.</p><p>Singapore police reportedly rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite being placed under intensive medical care, doctors could not save him.</p><p>Garg was a huge figure in his home state of Assam and was called "people's singer" in Assam after Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.</p><p>Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to mourn the death of the singer.</p><p>"Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled," Sarma wrote.</p>.<p>In February 2002, his younger sister Jongki Borthakur, an actress and singer, died in a car accident in Sonitpur district while heading to a stage show with her co-artists.</p>