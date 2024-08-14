Portion of actor Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur property sealed by bank

Shahjahanpur: A part of a property belonging to film actor Rajpal Yadav in his native Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has been sealed by a Mumbai bank over non-repayment of a loan, an official said on Wednesday.

Manish Verma, manager of the Shahjahanpur branch of Central Bank of India, said the actor had taken a loan from the Mumbai branch of the bank by mortgaging his property in his native district.

When contacted by PTI, the Mumbai-based actor declined to comment on the matter.