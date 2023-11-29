'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers interact with PM

In his telephonic conversation with the rescued workers late Tuesday night, Modi told them, “I congratulate you on coming out safely after being in danger for so many days. It is a matter of happiness for me and I cannot express it in words. If something bad had happened, can't say how we would have taken that. It is God's grace that all of you are safe.” “Seventeen days is not a short time. You all showed a lot of courage and encouraged each other,”

Modi told the workers, according to a video of the conversation released by the Prime Minister's Office.