Presence of Lalit Modi at Harish Salve's wedding sparks controversy

Former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve, married for the third time when he tied the knot with his British partner Trina in London on Sunday. High-profile attendees at the wedding included Nita Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, and model Ujjwala Raut.
However, Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, was the one whose participation sparked a political debate and drew criticism.
Lalit Modi, who lives in London, left India in 2010 as a result of purported tax and money-laundering investigations. Salve, one of the most senior lawyers in the nation, was recently named to a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to investigate the prospect of "One Nation, One Election," and the opposition questioned the "presence of a fugitive" at the wedding of Salve.
In several videos circulating on social media, Modi can be seen standing among the guests at the event.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised Lalit Modi's attendance at the wedding, saying, “Not that I care about Sarkari BJP lawyer marrying a third time & then very conveniently waxing eloquent on behalf of Modi government on uniform marriage laws, polygamy etc … but what should concern everyone is the presence of a fugitive who is escaping Indian law as an invitee and celebrating Modi government’s favourite lawyer’s wedding.”
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also reacted to Lalit Modi’s presence at the wedding, calling it a “black mark on PM Modi’s reputation”.
Coordinator of INC Overseas Vijay Thottathil wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Modi Ji’s One Nation One Election committee member Harish Salve having a gala time with two frauds, Lalit Modi & Moin Qureshi!! Bhakths only know one fraud, that is Mr. George Soros.”
The BCCI suspended former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi shortly after the 2010 IPL, after being accused of misconduct and financial irregularities in his transactions. Modi was accused of defrauding 753 crores in collusion with World Sports Group (WSG) officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Lalit Modi fled India in May 2010 citing a threat to his life, shortly before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was to file a case against him.