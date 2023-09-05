Presence of Lalit Modi at Harish Salve's wedding sparks controversy

Former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve, married for the third time when he tied the knot with his British partner Trina in London on Sunday. High-profile attendees at the wedding included Nita Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, and model Ujjwala Raut.

However, Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, was the one whose participation sparked a political debate and drew criticism.

Lalit Modi, who lives in London, left India in 2010 as a result of purported tax and money-laundering investigations. Salve, one of the most senior lawyers in the nation, was recently named to a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to investigate the prospect of "One Nation, One Election," and the opposition questioned the "presence of a fugitive" at the wedding of Salve.