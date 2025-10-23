Menu
President Droupadi Murmu carries Irumudikettu, climbs 18 sacred steps at Sabarimala Temple

President Droupadi Murmu made a historic visit to the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday (Oct. 22), becoming the first woman to perform prayers at the temple as the head of state.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 10:51 IST
Published 23 October 2025, 10:51 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuKerala Newssabarimala templePresident of IndiaLord Ayyappa TempleLord Ayyappa

