<p>President Droupadi Murmu made history on Wednesday (Oct. 22) by becoming the first woman head of state to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in Kerala.</p>.<p>President Murmu is just the second Indian president ever to travel to the forest-bound hill shrine. The first was President VV Giri back in the 1970s.</p>.<p>Arriving at Pamba by special convoy around 11:00 am, President Murmu began her rituals by cleansing her feet in the Pampa river and praying at local temples, including the Lord Ganapathy shrine.</p>.<p>At Sannidhanam, President Murmu climbed the 18 holy steps to reach the sanctum.</p>.<p>The temple tantri, Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, welcomed her with a 'poorna kumbha'.</p>.<p>At the shrine, President Murmu completed the darshan of Lord Ayyappa. Following the darshan, she and her entourage respectfully placed their irumudikkettu on the steps, where the melshanthi took charge of them for the ritual pooja.</p>