President Murmu's speech in Parliament 'hollow': Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday that President Droupadi Murmu's speech in Parliament to highlight the achievements of the Union government in the last 10 years were meagre in terms of ground reality and more of "hawa hawai" (hollow).

Murmu addressed the first joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said the government is least concerned about the problems of poverty, unemployment and welfare of the weaker sections of society. The central government does not have enough focus on the roadmap for the next five years, she said.