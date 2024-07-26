Private member bill to make Governors bound by advice of Council of Ministers rejected in Rajya Sabha

BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Our constitution is considered quasi-federal and the Governor is considered to be representative of the President and if he is asked to abide by the Council of Ministers, then where is the right of the President?" Harivansh again put the motion for the introduction of the Bill for a voice vote, to which BJP leader Piyush Goyal said the Deputy Chairman had mistakenly said "Ayes have it' and there would be no need for voting as it had been 'Noes have it'.