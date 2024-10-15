Home
Probe can't be thwarted by quashing FIR if materials show prima facie case: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it was trite law that an FIR was not an encyclopedia of all imputations.
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 09:08 IST

