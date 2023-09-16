Project Cheetah's second year to focus on breeding, cheetah selection strategies : Project head

Asked about the project's focus in its second year, he said, "The first thing that comes to my mind is the breeding of cheetahs. And if we can expect more litter, the cubs born on Indian soil can better adapt to Indian situations. Once the breeding takes place, we will understand how the population will behave in our country. So, the main thing next year will be more cubs on the soil of Bharat."

Under the much-vaunted Project Cheetah, a total of 20 animals were imported from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno in two batches -- one in September last year and the second in February this year.