Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Prophet Muhammad's teachings inspiration to live with harmony, brotherhood: President Murmu

She extended her greetings to all fellow citizens, especially Muslims, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 14:24 IST

Follow Us

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, and said that his teachings inspire all to live with harmony and brotherhood.

"Prophet Muhammad has given the message of peace and love to the world. His teachings inspire us to live with harmony and brotherhood. Let us remember his ideals and work together for the welfare of humanity,"Murmu said in her message.

She extended her greetings to all fellow citizens, especially Muslims, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 14:24 IST)
India NewsDroupadi MurmuProphet Muhammed

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT