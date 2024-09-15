Protect constitutional rights of citizens, ensure speedy justice: Amit Shah to DGPs at national security conference

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the country's top police officers to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims.
On the second day of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference-2024 here, Shah asserted that it has become necessary to identify emerging national security challenges like rogue drones, online frauds, and narcotics, and tackle them before they become major challenges.
Shah's remarks came days after attacks on civilians using drones in Manipur led to a resurrection of ethnic violence. Security forces have also been regularly detecting drones along the International Border in Punjab where unmanned aerial vehicles are used to drop arms and ammunition from across the border.
Addressing state DGPs, Shah proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhancing capacities to prevent terror financing.
The home minister also emphasised the need for increased cooperation and coordination between the NIA and the State Anti-Terrorist Squads to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture.
He underscored that substantial progress has been achieved in solving legacy national security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism affected areas and the Northeast. Expressing satisfaction with anti-Maoist efforts, he cautioned states that recently achieved success in freeing their areas from armed formations to maintain vigilance.
Shah emphasised that the transformative impact of the new criminal laws could be achieved only by a change in mindset, adoption of technology, and seamless coordination. He directed the DGPs to constitute teams of young police officers to ensure the implementation of the new laws in letter and spirit.
He appealed to young police officers to apply their minds to strategic solutions to combat the entire gamut of fraudulent financial transactions ranging from crypto to hawala.
