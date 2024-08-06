Home
Ex-IAS officer Kailashnathan to take oath as Puducherry Lt Governor on August 7

Kailashnathan will be the 25th Lt Governor of Puducherry. The Union Territory has had only Lt Governors under additional charge since 2021 after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi left Puducherry.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 08:54 IST

Puducherry: Retired IAS officer K Kailashnathan will take oath as the Lt Governor of Puducherry at a ceremony at the Raj Nivas here on Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court D Krishnakumar will administer the oath of office to the new Lt Governor, official sources said.

Kailashnathan will be sworn in at 11:20 am tomorrow, they said.

Published 06 August 2024, 08:54 IST
