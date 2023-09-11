Home
Puducherry Assembly to meet on September 20

The duration of the session would be decided by the Business Advisory Committee at its meeting in the next few days, Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam said.
Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam said the assembly has been convened to meet on September 20.

The duration of the session would be decided by the Business Advisory Committee at its meeting in the next few days, he said on Sunday.

The Legislative Assembly secretariat has issued the statutory notification relating to the date of the session. The session would be held at 9.30 AM on September 20, an official release said.

The territorial assembly has 30 elected legislators and three nominated members.

