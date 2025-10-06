V Somanna fumes at enumerators, says survey meant for CM’s votes

<p>Bengaluru: Union Railway Minister for State V Somanna on Sunday expressed disappointment over the ongoing social and educational survey being conducted by the state backward classes commission.</p>.<p>He expressed displeasure when enumerators went to his office for the survey. </p>.'Too many questions': Social & Educational Survey leaves D K Shivakumar miffed.<p>Slamming officials, he said: “You are the ones who are doing these wrong things. Why is this being done? These caste equations are being done for Siddaramaiah’s votes. Why is all this necessary?".</p>.<p>When asked whether he had benefitted from reservation, Somanna said: “You should ask all that to Siddaramaiah. I haven’t got anything".</p>