Pune Porsche case: No gain in sending children to jail

Sensational media reporting on incidents of crimes by children brings juvenile justice law and system into the public glare in a negative light leading to an irresponsible, shortsighted, unscientific, and anti-childhood discourse. Our country has suffered such catastrophe in the past and our children are now paying the price for this. The recent road accident in Pune has reignited the exact debate in which children are being portrayed as monsters beyond redemption and a demand for harsher punishments and no mercy is surging. The whole debate is a detail of these sentiments only.

Amidst these blood-baying calls for stricter punishments for children who go wrong in their lives, let us not lose sight of a recent report released on May 11 by iProbono, which revealed that at least 9681 children were wrongly incarcerated in adult prisons across the country between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2021. What can be more shocking than this degree and scale of harshness towards children? India being a country with one of the largest populations of children in the world has a demonstrated commitment to provide care and protection to its children, irrespective of their class, caste, and religion.