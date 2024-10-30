Home
Punjab, Haryana farmers being punished under planned conspiracy for opposing farm laws, alleges Surjewala

He also challenged Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to debate with him on the entire issue.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 19:03 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 19:03 IST
India NewsfarmersRandeep Singh Surjewala

