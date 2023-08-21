17-yr-old girl gang-raped by 3 men in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Police said that he convinced the minor girl to sit on his motorcycle under false pretenses and then took her to a room in a field nearby where he allegedly raped her, they said. Later, two more men arrived at the spot. Gautam allegedly issued threats to the girl, saying that if she refuses to engage in physical relations with them, they would record a video of her and make it public. Later, Gautam left the room and the two men allegedly raped her, police said.