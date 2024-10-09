Home
6-year-old girl raped, murdered in Punjab's Ludhiana

The incident took place in the Fauji Colony of the Focal point area, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 04:22 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 04:22 IST
India NewsPunjabCrimemurderrapeminorLudhiana

