Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

After Bajwa raises question over PR-126 paddy variety, Punjab CM Mann lashes out at Cong leader

Responding to Bajwa's claims, CM Mann hit out at the Congress leader, saying it is high time he bid good bye to politics as he is continuously telling 'lies' for hogging media limelight.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 23:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 23:49 IST
India NewsCongressAAPPunjabBhagwant Mannpaddypaddy crops

Follow us on :

Follow Us