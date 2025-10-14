Menu
'No froth will be seen in Yamuna during Chhath': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes big claim

"The Delhi Jal Board and Water Minister are working hard. I can assure that Delhi people will not see any froth on the Yamuna," she said.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 10:55 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 10:55 IST
