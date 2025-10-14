<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> will be on a four-day visit to Karnataka beginning Tuesday, during which she will inaugurate farmer training centres and CPC for agro processing.</p>.<p>During her visit, the minister will also interact with the youths who have joined under the PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/internship">Internship</a> Scheme (PMIS), according to a tweet by Sitharaman's office.</p>.<p>Sitharaman, who represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, will also visit a puffed rice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/msme">MSME</a> unit in Chilawadagi village.</p>.<p>Besides inaugurating farmer-training centres and Common Facility Centre (CFC) for agro processing, the Minister will review the performance of Karnataka Grameen Bank. </p>