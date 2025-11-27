Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Caught on camera: 23 rounds of firing at AAP leader Daljit Singh Raju's house in Punjab, no injuries; case registered

Police have registered a case under the relevant Sections of the BNS, including 308(5) (related to extortion) and under the provisions of the Arms Act, in connection with the firing incident.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 17:16 IST
India NewsAAPPunjabCCTV

Follow us on :

Follow Us