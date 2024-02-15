Farmers' protest: Internet services suspended in parts of Punjab till Feb 16

Chandigarh: Internet services have been suspended in certain areas of Punjab's Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts till February 16 on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The order came in the wake of the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march.

According to the ministry order, internet services will remain suspended in areas falling under police stations Shatrana, Samana, Ghanaour, Devigarh and Balbhera in Patiala, areas under police stations Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam, Chajli in Sangrur and area under Fatehgarh Sahib police station.