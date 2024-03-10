Farmers' Protest: 'Rail roko' agitation today | 10 things to know

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Saturday urged the Centre not to run away from its responsibility of giving legal guarantee for MSP on all crops, even as farmers prepare to participate in the proposed 'rail roko' protest on March 10 to press for their demands.

The 'rail roko' protest is scheduled for 12 pm to 4 pm today, which will likely disrupt train schedules. Here are 10 things to know about the agitation:

1. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have called for a 'rail roko' protest on Sunday in support of their various demands.

2. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters that the protesting farmers will squat on railway tracks at several places in Punjab, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, Gurdaspur districts.

3. The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner) and the Krantikari Kisan Union -- farmers' bodies that are part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha -- will also participate in the 'rail roko' agitation.

4. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha is not part of the 'Delhi Chalo' call but has extended its support to the protesting farmers camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points.

5. Women farmer leaders Sukhwinder Kaur, Samita Kaur Mangat and Gurpreet Kaur said on International Women's Day that thousands of women farmers from Punjab and Haryana participated at the protest sites. They thanked the women for coming to the protest sites and extending support to the ongoing protest.