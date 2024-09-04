Gurdwara Committee takes objection to pandal replicating Golden Temple for Ganapati Utsav in Pune

According to information received from the Sikh community in Pune, this pavilion (pandal) has been built for Ganpati puja in the camp area of Pune and it is exactly on the pattern of Harmandar Sahib, said the president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.