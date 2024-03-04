In Punjab Assembly, Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at ally Congress; says 'party is like old model of Fiat car'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday likened the Congress to an "old model of Fiat car" even as he took potshots at party leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that he was "wandering" in Chhattisgarh when the Parliament's budget session was going on.

Taking part in the discussion on the governor's address on the second day of the budget session, Mann slammed the Punjab Congress members for disrupting the governor's address on March 1.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- which are part of the INDIA block -- are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance except Punjab.