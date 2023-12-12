Man held for desecrating religious scripture in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: A man here was arrested for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Daler Singh of Bhoolpur village. The incident came to light during the recitation of Guru Granth Sahib at a villager's house, the police said.

The granthis (Sikh priests), conducting the recitation, found some pages of the holy book torn.