Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Paddy procurement to continue smoothly: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

His statement comes amid concerns over poor paddy procurement in Punjab, which has led to farmers' protests across the state as they demand timely collection of their produce.
jith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 15:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 15:24 IST
India NewsPunjabPralhad Joshipaddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us