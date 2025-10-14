Menu
Phone-tapping case: Supreme Court directs former Telangana SIB chief to submit iCloud password

Senior advocate D S Naidu contended that investigation was politically motivated and alleged that “outsiders, politicians, MPs and MLAs” were allowed to question him during interrogation.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 10:41 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 10:41 IST
