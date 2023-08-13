Punjab: 5 held as international drug syndicate busted, Rs 78 lakh seized

The Chandigarh Police Saturday said they have busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of five alleged smugglers and recovered Rs 78 lakh cash and 200 grams of heroin from their possession. The hub of the drug syndicate was in Punjab's Ferozepur and was getting supplies from across the border, police said. The anti-narcotics task force of the police first arrested Chandigarh resident Shubham Jain on July 27 with 108 grams of amphetamine (Ice) and 70 grams of heroin.